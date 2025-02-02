Senior Russian MP flying to India for meetings, talks

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is flying to India with colleagues on February 2 where important meetings and talks will take place, the senior Russian legislator said on his Telegram channel.

"Today I plan to visit India together with colleagues. The visit was initially scheduled for last December, though due to COVID it was postponed. By night we will be in New Delhi, with important meetings and talks scheduled for tomorrow," Volodin said, adding that a visit to one of Indian states is planned for February 4, after which he will fly back to Russia.

"The attempts by Washington and Brussels to isolate Russia from the rest of the world have failed. India is a strategic partner, with many years of relations full of confidence and mutually beneficial cooperation connecting us," he stressed.

Volodin considers it necessary to expand contacts in all areas. "On our side, we will try to step up cooperation within the parliamentary dimension," he added.