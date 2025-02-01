Canadian PM to hold extraordinary meeting on tariffs

OTTAWA, February 2. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold an extraordinary meeting with heads of regions dedicated to tariffs expected to be introduced by US President Donald Trump, CTV television said.

"Following the cabinet meeting between the prime minister and his ministers, Trudeau is expected to meet with the provincial and territorial premiers," the TV channel reported. Trudeau is going to discuss once again tit-for-tat measures of Ottawa against the possible action of Washington, CTV said.

The United States will impose duties of 25% on exports of all Canadian goods on February 4, CBC television reported earlier, citing a source in the Canadian government.