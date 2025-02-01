US duties on energy resources from Canada to be 10% — White House

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. US authorities introduce duties of 10% on energy resources and 25% on other goods from Canada, the White House press service said.

Tariffs will come into force on February 4, it added.

Duties may be increased or expanded in case Ottawa takes tit-for-tat measures, the White House press service said.

"Should Canada retaliate against the United States in response to this action through import duties on United States exports to Canada or similar measures, the President [of the US Donald Trump] may increase or expand in scope the duties imposed under this order to ensure the efficacy of this action," the press service noted.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on duties in respect of goods from Canada, China and Mexico, CNN television reported earlier.