Greenland residents want to have independent state — Russian Ambassador to Denmark

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The population of Greenland does not want to be Danes or Americans and they support independence of the island, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told TASS in an interview.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated lately that Greenland should become part of the United States.

"The national idea for Innuits, the indigenous population of Greenland, is to acquire independence and form an independent state. Greenlanders do not want to be either Danes or Americans," the diplomat said.

The issue of the fate of Greenland should be decided by the local population "on the basis of current laws and without interference from the outside," Barbin stressed. "The choice of Greenlanders should be respected," he added.

Greenland is currently part of Denmark with rights of an autonomous territory.