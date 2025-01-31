Russia plans to increase capacity of its quantum computer — PM Mishustin

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Expanding production of equipment for the manufacture of microelectronics and increasing the capacity of the quantum computer are among Russia’s strategic goals, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty Forum.

"We have set other strategic goals. One of them is to expand the production of equipment for the manufacture of microelectronics, to increase the capacity of the Russian quantum computer and the length of quantum networks," the Prime Minister said.

"Only qualified personnel can implement all these plans," Mishustin stressed, adding that student technology parks and business incubators, educational and industrial clusters, as well as advanced engineering schools based on Russian universities are already being created in the country. "All this will lay the foundation for stable long-term growth of the industry for decades to come," he said.

Mishustin also noted that the capacity of Russian commercial data centers with 90% load has almost doubled in five years, while more than half of the equipment in them is made in Russia.

"The capacity of commercial data centers has almost doubled in five years despite the fact that they are loaded by more than 90%. More than half of the heavy server equipment and industrial storage systems delivered to data centers are made in Russia," the Prime Minister said.

According to Mishustin, Russian software is being actively used - Russia has more than 35 industrial competence centers for import substitution in this area.