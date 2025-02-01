{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump orders precision strike on Islamic State leader in Somalia

"The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," the president said

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he has given an order to launch a precision strike on a leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, outlawed in Russia) in Somalia.

"This morning I ordered precision military air strikes on the senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia," the US president wrote on Truth Social.—0—kri

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," Trump continued. According to him, the US military has targeted the ISIS figure for years, but the previous administration of Joe Biden "wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done."

"I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that `WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’," he concluded.

The US attack was coordinated with Somalia’s government. "[Somalian] President Hassan [Sheikh Mohamud] was informed of the US strike targeting senior ISIS leadership in northern Somalia this evening. He acknowledges the unwavering support of the United States in the fight against international terrorism," the Somalian leader’s office said in a post on X. "Somalia remains resolute in working with its allies to eliminate international terrorism and ensure regional stability," the post reads.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assessed that "multiple [ISIS] operatives were killed in the airstrikes.".

Israeli PM, Trump’s Mideast envoy to launch talks on Stage 2 of Gaza deal on February 3
The talks will take place on the 16th day of the Gaza ceasefire as envisaged in the agreement between the two sides
Transnistria still in talks on long-term gas supplies with Russia, Hungary, leader says
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, starting on February 1, Transnistrian utility companies will gradually resume normal gas, electricity and heat supplies
Body of Russian figure skater Vadim Naumov not found yet after DC plane crash
His mother Iya Naumova said she can’t go there, her husband’s health is very poor and she can’t leave him alone
EAEU respects digital sovereignty of its members states — EEC
As the head of the EEC Board noted, the commission's efforts are focused on the implementation of the Digital Union concept (aimed at integrating digitalization processes in the Eurasian Economic Union)
Armenia's trade with EAEU up to $12 bln in 2024 — Russian deputy prime minister
"Armenia is playing an active role in the Eurasian Economic Union and is acting constructively," Alexey Overchuk said
Russian air defense systems shot down 10 HIMARS projectiles, 108 Ukrainian UAVs
Armed Forces have launched a group strike on gas-energy infrastructure facilities
Trump's idea to create new US missile defense system almost unrealistic — Defense One
As the portal notes, putting such satellites into orbit implies negotiating "significant technical hurdles" and funding "astronomical costs
Russian intel chief expresses readiness to meet with CIA director
Asked if the SVR and the CIA continued to maintain contact, Sergey Naryshkin noted: "We have an official representative in Washington, while the Central Intelligence Agency has its official representative in Moscow"
Coaches Shishkova, Naumov were aboard plane that crashed in Washington, D.C.
A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington
Lavrov, Lesotho Foreign Minister confirm countries’ interest in developing trade relations
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 1, 1980
Bank of Russia lowers official dollar rate to 97.81 rubles for February 1-3
The Central Bank said last year that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market
Elon Musk agrees US lying about situation in Ukraine
Also entrepreneur noticed that in United States is spreading misleading information about the beginning of the conflict
Novaya Zemlya facility prepared for resumption of nuclear tests — Russian general
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS that Russia was considering a resumption of nuclear tests amid the United State’s policy of escalating tensions
UN opposes killing of civilians, spokesman says in comments on Ukrainian actions
"We have spoken out very consistently against the death and killing of any of civilians, whether they'd be in the Russian Federation or in Ukraine," a spokesman for the UN secretary general said to a question on the subject
Trump confirms deaths of Russian nationals in plane crash over Washington, D.C.
"We are one family, and today we are all heartbroken," the US president said
Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed in Energodar near Zaporozhye NPP
No damage was reported
Weekly inflation stands at 0.25% in Russia-statistics
In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 10.06% as of January 20, 2024
EU unable to replace US aid to Ukraine — analyst
According to Oleg Popenko, the European aid is stretched over five years
SPB Exchange Group plans to end 2024 with profits
The bourse will continue developing the digital financial assets market and the line of sustainable financing products, including digital rights to carbon units, the press service added
Russia outraged at UN chief not mentioning Soviet losses in WWII in his Holocaust speeches
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia views such historical and political exercises, bordering on outright falsification and revision of the results of World War II, as unacceptable
Kremlin sees Japan’s stance on Russia as clearly unfriendly
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s remark about his desire to resolve "the territorial issue" and sign a peace treaty with Russia
Israel not excited by new Russia-Iran agreement — envoy to Moscow
The Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on January 17 following talks in the Kremlin
BRICS not discussing creation of common currency — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS is speaking about the creation of new joint investment platforms that will allow investments in third countries, mutual investments
Trump starts major reshuffle of National Security Council — report
The career government employees were told to work from home while the administration reviews staffing, according to the report
Washington’s pause over approval for Russia’s new ambassador nearly alarming — diplomat
Without an ambassador, any diplomatic mission, especially in the US capital, is not as effective as it should be, Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Russia nabs Ukrainian soldier who executed Kursk civilians
The man confessed to the crime and gave evidence of other violence and murders
Israeli PM to discuss next stages of Gaza hostage deal with Trump in US — adviser
"The two leaders will discuss the situation in Gaza, the hostage problem, efforts to confront all elements of the Iranian axis of evil, and other key issues," Dmitri Gendelman said
Joint Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military unit may be used to occupy Ukraine, Putin warns
The Russian leader stresses that if Polish units enter Lvov or some other territories in Ukraine, they will be staying put there to remain on the ground "for good"
Russia’s e-commerce market soars by 40% over year — PM
It is reported that the Russian market of solutions and services in the area more than doubled over the last five years
Ex-Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu appointed as OSCE Secretary General
"After months of intense negotiations, we have reached consensus on the top posts of the OSCE for the next three years," Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg said
US to put pressure on both Russia, Ukraine to end conflict — Trump’s envoy
"This gives the president of the United States leverage to complete that, and that's what we're doing," Keith Kellogg said
Fire at oil refinery, casualties: what is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russia
The falling debris from one of the drones caused a fire at an oil refinery in the Volgograd Region, injuring one person
Zelensky implicitly recognized his illegitimacy himself — politician·
Viktor Medvedchuk said that the legitimacy of the Ukrainian negotiators is crucial for the Ukrainian people, first of all, because serious guarantees of the agreements that will be signed after the end of the conflict are being discussed
Nearly 900 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza — TV
OCHA warned two weeks ago that the hunger crisis in Gaza was getting worse due to restricted access to the Palestinian enclave
Press review: NATO increases defense spending as Russia-Germany trade turnover falls
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 31st
Russia’s stock market opens with growing key indices, ruble weakens against yuan
The MOEX index slowed down its growth and was at 2,926.82 points, while the RTS index amounted to 938.3 points
Russia having economic boom, debts growing in the West — news portal
The news outlet also predicts "even greater" growth for defense spending than expected, following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October
US plans to increase oil production to be discussed at OPEC+ meeting
Kazakhstan will not tweak previously approved oil production targets before the OPEC+ meeting, Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev said
Decision on sanctions against Russia up to Trump, US envoy says
"That's his call as the leader of our nation," Keith Kellogg said
Body of Russian champion skater Naumov killed in US plane crash retrieved
His funeral will be held in Boston, the athlete’s mother, Iya Naumova, said
Inflation in Russia reaches 0.22% on January 21-27 — Rosstat
In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of January 27, 2025 (according to calculations based on average daily data for the current and previous year on similar dates) amounted to 10.13%
Ukrainian Armed Forces amass large forces, shell Dvurechnaya in Kharkov region every day
Head of the military-civil administration of the region Vitaly Ganchev told TASS that this was the first large settlement under the control of Russian troops on the right bank of the Oskol River
Colombian president displays interest in country’s entry into BRICS
Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed Gustavo Petro’s initiative, "being committed to promotion of Colombia’s candidacy"
German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany
"This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," Sevim Dagdelen stated
Norwegian police say Russian nationals from seized ship not under arrest
The Norwegian-flagged Silver Dania operated by a crew of 11 Russians was seized in Norway’s economic zone at the request of Latvia
Over 122,000 people evacuated from Kursk Region
About 500 people were evacuated from dangerous areas over the day
Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army, equipment in 129 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 590 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
China’s oil imports from Russia up 1.3% in 2024 to over 108 mln tons
China’s total purchases of oil from other countries fell by 1.9% last year to 553.42 mln tons, according to the service
Russia has two of its own AI language models — PM Mishustin
"We are developing our own clusters of specialized artificial intelligence calculations," the prime minister added
It is in West's interests to end conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible — expert
On June 14, 2024, during a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the conditions for settling the situation in Ukraine
Canada, China, Mexico can do nothing to prevent US tariffs from going into force — Trump
According to him, the US is not looking for concessions by imposing these tariffs
Russia interested in supplying its gas to Europe — Kremlin
"We know that Hungary has stated certain conditions for extension of the mentioned sanctions, those conditions related to the position of the Kiev regime," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia plans to increase capacity of its quantum computer — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin also noted that the capacity of Russian commercial data centers with 90% load has almost doubled in five years, while more than half of the equipment in them is made in Russia
Mass installation of base stations to connect villages in Russia to LTE to begin in 2025
Currently, companies Irtea, Bulat, Spektr, and Yadro are involved in the production of base stations in Russia
Vucic receives Russian envoy to Serbia amid latest provocation by Pristina
The day before, the head of state also received the US, UK, French, Italian and German ambassadors, after talks with whom Vucic refused to speak to the press and refrained from making any comments
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Russia will consider new challenges to its security in its military planning, Vladimir Barbin said
Kiev's attacks on Russian facilities meant to ‘scare people’ — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that these attacks, some of them a thousand kilometers deep into Russia’s interior, were causing damage to Russian infrastructure, which had to be repaired
No-confidence vote on PM Fico fails at Slovak parliament amid low attendance
66 opposition parliamentarians gathered for the meeting
Ukraine’s military fires over 50 munitions on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Air defenses shot down four Ukrainian UAVs over the Veidelevsky and Gubkinsky districts, with no casualties or damage reported
Trump's missile defense plans will not advance strategic arms dialogue — Russian MFA
On January 28, Trump signed an executive order to develop a next-generation missile defense shield in the United States
Unipro increases production by 0.3% to 56.744 bln kWh in 2024
Unipro owns five thermal power plants with a total capacity of 11,285 MW
Press review: Belarusian president re-elected while Denmark boosts aid to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 27th
Russia sends appeal to US Congress, UN over rumors of assassination attempt on Putin
The copy of the document was also sent to the UN
Explosions rock Kiev, Ukrainian media say
The explosions were heard before the introduction of an air raid alert
Ukrainian Armed Forces lose over 155 servicemen in Russia’s Kursk region in 24 hours
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, in total, Ukraine lost up to 56,570 servicemen, 327 tanks, 241 infantry fighting vehicles and 185 armored personnel carriers during the fighting in the direction
World Bank improves forecast for Russian GDP growth in 2024-2025
Russia is expected to have economic growth by 3.2% in 2024, 1.6% in 2025, and 1.1% in 2026, the document indicates
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Almost 70 people killed in Turkish hotel fire — interior minister
Ali Yerlikaya went on to say that firefighting crews responded promptly to the alert, and started putting out the fire at 4:15 a.m. local time (1:15 a.m. GMT)
Gas reserves in European UGS facilities down below 55%
The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn around 48 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then
Russian forces carry out mop-up operation in railway station area in Chasov Yar
Russian troops had almost reached the settlement of Stupochki south of Chasov Yar, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Hamas may refuse to release hostages on Thursday due to Israel’s actions — TV
On Monday night, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that Hamas would release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud
US unable to force Russia acting in American interests regarding Ukraine — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President also stated that he assesses the chances of peace in Ukraine as 50/50
Industrial production facilities sustain damage in Ukraine’s east — governor
Earlier in the day, air raid sirens went off three times in the region
Top US diplomat realistic about Biden administration's legacy on Ukraine — Russian MP
According to the Russian lawmaker, the future belongs to a multipolar world
Russia hopes Gaza truce to result in lasting settlement — ambassador to Israel
Anatoly Viktorov also noted that Moscow "welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and the radical Palestinian Hamas movement regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and the resolution of humanitarian issues"
Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria to be shut down for repairs from February 26 to May 1 — PM
Answering questions, Rosen Zhelyazkov stressed that the Bulgarian government cannot interfere with the plans for the sale of the refinery and the mechanisms for its purchase and sale, but can ban the transaction, if such a need arises
America more divided than four years ago, says Rasmussen poll
The polling company points out that only 16% of those surveyed think otherwise
Russian government starts inspecting tanker fleet
On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea
M23 rebels approaching Bukavu in eastern DR Congo — media
Bukavu is home to over one million people
Drone taken down over northwest Russia’s Lake Ladoga
There were no damage or casualties
Lawmaker predicts Ukraine to fall in one year's time amid rampant desertion, huge losses
According to Artyom Dmitruk, the same can be expected if Ukraine had elections and a party of war would come to power
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberates Krymskoye settlement in DPR
The enemy lost up to 570 servicemen
Attack on Iran’s nuclear sites would be biggest historical mistake, top diplomat says
According to Abbas Araghchi, nuclear facilities, which are scattered across Iran, are well-protected
First tranche of revenues from Russian assets to be transferred to EC in August
"We are not going only to provide military support for Ukraine” but the EU is also going to buy weapons from this country, Josep Borrell noted
Hamas counts on Russia’s support for Israeli compliance with Gaza ceasefire — spokesman
"We have always considered Russia’s role as positive, effective and supportive in the Palestinian issue that can help in efforts toward the realization of Palestinian rights," Al Qadoumi emphasized
Fire outbreak at Sibur-Kstovo plant localized
"Employees of the Ministry of Emergencies are preventively flushing steel structures for the purpose of their cooldown and control of residual product burn-out," the plant said
Helicopter involved in crash near Washington commanded by skilled female pilot — report
An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Trump ‘shocks’ EU with his plans to seize Greenland — newspaper
According to the article, "the strategy in Europe and the UK so far has been to ignore the noise and focus on what Trump actually does," awaiting practical steps from him
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream hit record high in January
Supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline to European countries in January increased by 2% compared to December 2024 and jumped by 27% compared to January 2024 to 1.56 bln cubic meters
American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman
US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Slovakia believes Putin, Trump to agree on Ukraine’s military neutrality
"Slovakia will welcome agreements between Trump and Putin," Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar told
Putin dismisses Biden's claims that Russia would attack NATO as absurd
Russian President believes that US President "is aware of this, this is merely a figure of speech to support his incorrect strategy against Russia"
Russia may drop caps on nuclear arms, if US pushes ahead with missile defense effort — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador Grigory Mashkov explained that the further development of the US global missile defense system "puts an end to the prospects of strategic offensive arms reduction and preservation of strategic stability on the previous terms"
Gas prices in Europe rise by 6% to $517 in January
The main factors behind this increase were the high rate of withdrawal from European storage facilities amid cold weather and the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine
Trading on SPB Exchange gain 77% in 2024
The platform is also ready to start trading in Russian stocks on weekends and expand trading in Russian securities, the exchange stressed
No need to listen to 'hothead' politicians in the West — Kremlin
"There are many such Russophobes in modern politics, including in the Czech Republic, who have gone off the deep end," Dmitry Peskov added
Three victims of US plane crash held Russian passports, diplomat confirms
"There is confirmation regarding another, a fourth person who could hold a Russian passport, this information is currently being verified," Maria Zakharova added
