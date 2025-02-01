Trump orders precision strike on Islamic State leader in Somalia

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he has given an order to launch a precision strike on a leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, outlawed in Russia) in Somalia.

"This morning I ordered precision military air strikes on the senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia," the US president wrote on Truth Social.

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," Trump continued. According to him, the US military has targeted the ISIS figure for years, but the previous administration of Joe Biden "wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done."

"I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that `WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’," he concluded.

The US attack was coordinated with Somalia’s government. "[Somalian] President Hassan [Sheikh Mohamud] was informed of the US strike targeting senior ISIS leadership in northern Somalia this evening. He acknowledges the unwavering support of the United States in the fight against international terrorism," the Somalian leader’s office said in a post on X. "Somalia remains resolute in working with its allies to eliminate international terrorism and ensure regional stability," the post reads.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assessed that "multiple [ISIS] operatives were killed in the airstrikes.".