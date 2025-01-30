Already in control of Goma in DR Congo, rebels set sights on country's capital Kinshasa

PRETORIA, January 30. /TASS/. Rebels from the Congo River Alliance, a coalition that includes the March 23 Movement (M23), are planning to advance on Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a leader of the alliance said.

"We are in Goma to stay, and we will continue the march of liberation all the way to Kinshasa," Corneille Nangaa, one of the Congo River Alliance’s leaders, was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency during a press conference in the Congolese city of Goma seized by the rebels.

Last summer, a DRC tribunal sentenced Nangaa to death in absentia for treason and war crimes.

Late on January 26, units of the M23 Movement entered Goma, the capital of the Congolese province of North Kivu. Three days later, they were essentially in complete control of the city, which has a population of over two million people. It is reported that the rebels have launched an offensive on Bukavu, the capital city of the South Kivu province.