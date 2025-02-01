Denmark shows readiness to meet US wishes in Greenland, Russian ambassador says

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Copenhagen has said Washington’s security interests in Greenland are "legitimate" as it shows readiness to accommodate US wishes for increased military presence there, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told TASS in an interview.

"Denmark has said it `understands’ US security interests in Greenland and even finds them `legitimate’. Even as Copenhagen shows readiness to accommodate US wishes, the US and Denmark have not discussed potential specific measures yet," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on media reports saying that Denmark is ready to discuss increased US military presence in Greenland with the Trump administration.

Barbin recalled that the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement between Denmark and the United States remains in effect, providing for unhindered US access to infrastructure on the island and the possibility of establishing military bases there.

According to the diplomat, "the intensifying trend toward the militarization of the Arctic, the cultivation of confrontational approaches by NATO countries, and the giving of access to Arctic land to foreign militaries do not contribute to maintaining military and political stability in the region.".