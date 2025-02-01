Ukrainian army committed military crime by striking against boarding school

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces committed a military crime by delivering a purposeful missile strike against a boarding school in the city of Sudzha, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On February 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces committed the next military crime by making a deliberate missile attack against a boarding school in the city of Sudzha," the ministry said.

Russian air defense assets registered the missile launch by the Ukrainian army from the Sumy Region against Sudzha, the ministry noted. "The adversary’s missile launch from the Sumy Region was registered by Russian air defense means," it said.

The missile attack has once again demonstrated the terrorist substance of the Kiev regime, the ministry added.