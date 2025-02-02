Palestine ready to work with friendly countries to accelerate Gaza restoration

RABAT, February 2. /TASS/. President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas sent an address to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he confirmed the commitment to work with friendly countries for the accelerated restoration of the Gaza Strip.

"President Abbas confirmed his commitment to work with allied and friendly nations to expedite the recovery of the Gaza Strip under governance of the Palestinian Authority and to support its [Gaza Strip - TASSA] connection to the West Bank," WAFA news agency said.

Abbas expressed "deep gratitude to Guterres for his firm position in respect of unacceptability of relocating the Palestinian people from their land" the news agency noted. UN Secretary General "is committed to international law, which is the best way for establishing security and peace in the region," Abbas said.