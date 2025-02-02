US unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO rules — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. The US’ unilateral hikes of tariffs on import of Chinese goods severely violate the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), spokesperson for China’s embassy in the US told TASS.

"China’s position is firm and consistent. Trade and tariff wars have no winners. The US’ unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO rules. This move cannot solve the US' problems at home and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world," he said.

China calls on the US to correct its wrongdoings, maintain the hard-won positive dynamics in the counternarcotics cooperation, and promote a steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relationship, the spokesperson noted.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian energy), and a 10% additional tariff on China. The measures will come into force on February 4.