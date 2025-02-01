Israeli PM, Trump’s Mideast envoy to launch talks on Stage 2 of Gaza deal on February 3

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff have agreed to launch talks on the next stage of the Gaza deal in Washington on February 3, the Israeli PM’s office announced.

"Netanyahu talked with Witkoff this evening. The two sides agreed that negotiations on Stage 2 of the hostage deal will be launched at their meeting in Washington next Monday," according to the announcement.

The talks will take place on the 16th day of the Gaza ceasefire as envisaged in the agreement between the two sides, the office added.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman told TASS that the Israeli prime minister will depart for the United States on February 2 to discuss next stages of the recent Gaza hostage deal with Trump.

Netanyahu’s office noted that he will be "the first foreign leader invited to the White House" since Trump’s inauguration.