Five Arab countries announce plans to hold international conference on Palestine in June

CAIRO, February 1. /TASS/. Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have decided to play an active part in holding an international conference on Palestine in June 2025, the five Arab countries’ top diplomats said in a joint statement following a Cairo meeting.

"We will take an active part in an international conference on the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution led by Saudi Arabia and France scheduled for June 2025," the statement reads.

The five Arab foreign ministers as well as the secretaries-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Arab League urged the international community, including the UN Security Council, "to actually start implementing the decision [on establishing] two states to eradicate the root cause of tensions in the Middle East," according to the statement.

On January 15, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Egypt, Qatar, and the US had brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to implement a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages from the enclave. The ceasefire went into effect on January 19.