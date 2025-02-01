US to introduce tariffs against Canada on February 4 — TV

OTTAWA, February 2. /TASS/. The United States will impose duties of 25% on exports of all Canadian goods, СВС television reported, citing a source in the Canadian government.

Tariffs are expected to remain in place until US President Donald Trump "is satisfied Canada is doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl into the US," the TV channel informed.

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said earlier that Trump would introduce 25% import duties on products from Canada, China and Mexico from February 1.