Alexander Dyukov to be reelected as RFU President

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The election of the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) will take place at an extraordinary conference of the organization in a Moscow hotel.

Incumbent head of RFU Alexander Dyukov is the single candidate to this position.

On November 29, 2024, the RFU executive committee approved the date of the election conference of the organization. Dyukov informed then that he will run again for the office of the RFU President. It became known on December 23, that the general meeting of the Russian Premier League (RPL) supported his nomination. The conference will start at 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (08:00 a.m. GMT).