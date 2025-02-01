Block of about 80 sq km separates from world’s largest iceberg

ST. PETERSBURG, February 2. /TASS/. An ice block with the area of about 80 square kilometers broke away from the world’s largest A23a iceberg in South Atlantic area, the press service of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute said.

"The giant iceberg A23a is currently drifting 340 kilometers away from South Georgia in South Atlantic in the Skotia Sea. Rotating slowly, it moved away from the coastline by about 40 kilometers in ten days. A large block broke away from the iceberg yesterday with the area of about 80 square kilometers, totaling about 2% of the ice giant," the press service said, citing Institute’s chief specialist of ice and hydrometeorological information Polina Soloschuk.

"Therefore, the iceberg area contracted by almost 11% from November 2023 during the drift in open water," she added. The path of its further movement will depend on the wind and current in this part of the ocean, the press service noted.