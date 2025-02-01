South African troops must be withdrawn from DR Congo — leader of South African party

PRETORIA, February 1. /TASS/. South Africa must withdraw its troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and not interfere in the country's relations with Rwanda, according to leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party in South Africa Julius Malema.

"Mr. President [Cyril Ramaphosa], bring our soldiers home and desist from meddling in the affairs of the DRC and Rwanda as if you are the USA of Africa because we don’t know if you will be able to defend us when the rest of Africa turns their guns to the south. The manner in which the former liberation movement has collapsed our military and defense capacity is the embarrassment we must talk about," he said at a party seminar broadcast by local radio station SABC.

There are currently 1,100 South African troops in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) force. In the past eight days, 13 South African servicemen were killed in fighting with rebels and Rwandan units supporting them. The total number of South African troops killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is approaching 20.

In late 2023, the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo reached an agreement with the SADC to deploy a joint force in the east of the country to counter the rebels. The SADC forces have a mandate to take direct part in hostilities. In addition to South Africa, the SADC force includes contingents from Malawi and Tanzania.