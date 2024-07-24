Return to normal dialogue with Japan currently impossible — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A return to normal dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo is impossible until Japan abandons its anti-Russian policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"It’s impossible to return to a normal inter-government dialogue with Tokyo until [Japanese Prime Minister] Fumio Kishida’s administration makes real efforts to abandon its unfriendly policy," he pointed out.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, as for relations with Japan, Moscow will be guided "solely by its national interests," while Japan has "short-sightedly chosen a hostile policy towards Russia with regard to the situation around Ukraine."

Russia urges Japan to focus on its national interests, too, Rudenko emphasized.