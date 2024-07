MELITOPOL, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out an artillery strike on a water intake facility in Energodar, the host city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"An artillery attack shattered the windows of the facility’s building. There were no casualties," she said.

May 27, the Energodar water intake facility was hit in a chaotic shelling attack by Ukrainian forces. The strike left two staff members injured.