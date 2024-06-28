Liberation of Razdolovka to help Russian army expand bridgehead in Seversk area — expert

DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. The liberation of the community of Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will enable Russian troops to expand a bridgehead in the Seversk direction, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Friday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on June 28 that Russian troops had liberated the community of Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Razdolovka is yet another settlement on the way to liberating Seversk. The liberation of Razdolovka will enable our forces to expand a bridgehead in that frontline area," he said.

In addition, this will also help Russian troops step up pressure on several Ukrainian army supply routes in the Seversk direction, he said.