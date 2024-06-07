Russia’s nuclear weapons can turn US into radioactive ashes — Kurchatov Institute chief

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian nuclear capabilities can turn the US into radioactive ashes, Kurchatov Institute President Mikhail Kovalchuk said.

"They are not afraid of China because only we can turn America into nuclear radioactive ashes," Kovalchuk said in an interview with Marina Kim for the New World project, according to the footage of the interview that was broadcast on Solovyov Live television.

The Kurchatov Institute president also said that it was the US that used nuclear weapons against people in 1945, dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan.