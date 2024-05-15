Putin appoints acting governors of five regions

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed acting governors of five regions, whose former leaders had earlier been moved to the federal government or the presidential staff. Ilya Seredyuk became acting governor of the Kemerovo Region, Alexey Besprozvannykh - of the Kaliningrad Region, Alexey Smirnov - of the Kursk Region, Dmitry Demeshin - of the Khabarovsk Region, and Dmitry Milyaev - of the Tula Region.

TASS has summarized the key facts about the appointees.

Appointments

Ilya Seredyuk became the new head of the Kemerovo Region. His predecessor Sergey Tsivilev has been moved to the post of energy minister.

Alexey Besprozvannykh was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region. The region’s previous leader, Anton Alikhanov, is now minister of industry and trade.

Alexey Smirnov has been appointed acting head of the Kursk Region. The former Kursk governor, Roman Starovoit, has taken the seat of the transport minister.

Dmitry Demeshin will temporarily act as governor of the Khabarovsk Region after Mikhail Degtyarev left this post to be appointed sports minister.

Dmitry Milyayev is the new acting governor of the Tula Region. Alexey Dyumin vacated this position when Putin appointed him as his aide.

All of the appointed acting governors, except Dmitry Milyayev, are participants in the School of Governors - a program created on presidential instructions to train administrators for possible promotion at the regional and federal levels. Alexey Besprozvannykh is a graduate of the first group and Dmitry Demeshin, of the third. Alexey Smirnov and Ilya Seredyuk are in the sixth group of trainees still undergoing instruction.