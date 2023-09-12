Russian air defense systems destroy 41 Ukrainian drones in past day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 41 Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Forty-one unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near the settlements of Kodema, Lipovoye, and Klenovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Nikolayevka in the Kherson Region, and Ocheretovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, air defense systems intercepted four HIMARS rockets.

According to the ministry, as many as 467 planes, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defense systems, 11,793 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,150 multiple rocket launch systems, 6,346 artillery systems and mortars, and 12,927 special military cars have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.