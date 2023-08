TASS, August 16. The Ukrainian armed forces hit the village of Kurshanovichi in Russia’s Bryansk Region, damaging five houses, a school and a cultural center, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian army shelled the village of Kurshanovichi, the Klimovsky district. There are no casualties. Five houses, a school building and a cultural center were damaged in the shelling", he wrote.

According to the governor, the emergency services are working at the site.