Finland mindlessly parroting NATO patrons’ policies — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Helsinki has been mindlessly parroting NATO policy views ever since it joined the North Atlantic Alliance in April, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on Friday.

The diplomat highlighted an extract from the Finnish government’s new program indicating that, henceforth, "the country will be guided in providing foreign aid to developing nations by the notorious ‘rules-based order’ that the West is dictating to the entire world community," noting that Helsinki intends to cut off "financial aid to African countries that support Russia."

"This is yet more proof that, against the backdrop of its accession to NATO, Finland has been mindlessly parroting its new North Atlantic patrons, while having entirely forfeited its independence," Zakharova said.