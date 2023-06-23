Russian diplomat rejects accusations of using Iranian drones in Ukraine as groundless

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. Allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine are absolutely groundless, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

Before the UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, US, Ukrainian, British, and Albanian envoys came out with a statement accusing Russia of using Iranian drones in Ukraine and hatching plans of building a plant for manufacturing Iranian-designed drones in Russia.

The new batch of accusations came in connection with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report on Iran’s implementation of resolution 2231 banning the export of several types of products, including drones, from Iran. The report was presented in the closed format on Thursday.

"It's not the first time that we hear allegations about us using Iranian drones in Ukraine. We categorically rejected. These are baseless allegations and blatant attempts to deliberately mislead the international community," the Russian diplomat said.