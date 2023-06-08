US exerts unprecedented pressure on all post-Soviet countries — Russian security official

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The US is trying to destroy constructive relations between the countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Washington is exerting unprecedented pressure on all post-Soviet states," Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted Patrushev as saying at the meeting of the top security officials of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

According to Patrushev, the goal of the US is "to destroy the constructive relations of the former Soviet Union, as well as to prevent the integration processes within the framework of the CIS, the EEU and the CSTO. Their (the Americans' - TASS) task is to create conditions for external management of the processes taking place in these countries in their own interests, including the emergence of new hotbeds of tension and conflict in the CSTO," the Security Council secretary said.