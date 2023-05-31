Russia, unlike West, does not impose its position on Ukraine on others — Lavrov

MAPUTO /Mozambique/, May 31. /TASS/. Russia, unlike the West, respectfully communicates its position on Ukraine to other countries and allows them to draw their own conclusions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In all our contacts both here and in other countries we visit, during contacts with guests who come to us, we naturally discuss the Ukrainian issue, share our assessments and approaches. <…> We explain and respect the intellectual abilities of our interlocutors and believe that they are capable of drawing their own conclusions, while the West shows no such respect and demands that everyone does so," he said at a press conference following his visit to Mozambique.

The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the Western countries "do not voice any unique approaches." "It (the West - TASS) comes and says: Russia is the aggressor, you should condemn it, vote as we say, join the sanctions pressure," Lavrov added.