Members of DPR war crimes mission, reporter come under Ukrainian fire in Donetsk — agency

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. Members of the Donetsk mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) and a journalist came under Ukrainian fire in Donetsk on Friday, the Donetsk News Agency reported.

According to the news outlet, the attack came when the JCCC workers were inspecting the premises of the Republican Clinical Hospital of Occupational Diseases, which had suffered damage in earlier shelling. The JCCC staff members, along with a reporter and the medical facility’s employees, sought shelter in the basement of the building; no one was hurt, the news agency added.

The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the Kalininsky District of Donetsk twice since Friday morning, firing a total of 11 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that the Ukrainian military’s shelling had killed one person. Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) law enforcement officials told TASS that at least two people had suffered wounds.