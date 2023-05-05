Russian, Kyrgyz presidents to discuss strategic partnership May 8 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov will hold talks in Moscow on May 8 to discuss ways of strengthening strategic partnership, as well as Russia’s presidency of the EAEC and Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the CIS, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday.

According to the news release, the two leaders plan to discuss "crucial issues of further strengthening Russian-Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership and alliance, in particular, with regard to Russia’s 2023 presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union and Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the CIS."

On May 8, Zhaparov will arrive in Moscow on a two-day visit. On the same day he will have talks with Putin. On May 9, as the press service of the Kyrgyz president said in late April, he will attend the Victory Parade in Red Square as a guest of honor.