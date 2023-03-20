Russian Prosecutor General’s Office deems UK’s ‘Institute for Statecraft’ undesirable

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office deemed UK’s ‘Institute for Statecraft’ NGO undesirable, the agency’s press office told reporters Monday.

"Following an inspection, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation decided to deem the ‘Institute for Statecraft’ (the UK) undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation. It was discovered that, due to the aggressive militarist rhetoric of the organization’s management, its operation, including in regards to campaigns on discrediting bodies of power and management of the Russian Federation, poses threat to the basics of constitutional order, territorial integrity and security of the state," the Office said.

In particular, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, "the organization was involved in forgery of ‘proof’ of Russia’s interference in internal affairs of European states, organization of Russophobic conferences and preparation of corresponding documents."

The decision was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion of the organization to the list of foreign and international NGOs deemed undesirable in Russia.