Special military operation shows positive trends — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the special military operation in Ukraine shows certain positive trends. At the same time, he avoided speaking about the liberation of Soledar, adding that success would be achieved when the goals of the special military operation were met.

"Let’s wait, let's not rush, let's wait for official statements," Peskov said on Wednesday, while answering a question from journalists about the Kremlin's assessment of the liberation of Soledar.

"There is a positive trend," Peskov stressed. "Success will be achieved when we have coped with the tasks set by the Supreme Commander in the course of the special military operation," he said.

Peskov drew attention to the significance of tactical successes, noting that they, "of course, are also very important" and "achieved at a rather high price - the incredible heroism of the soldiers."

"This is another reason for being proud of our guys, who do not spare their lives or their health in the field in order to gain these tactical successes," Peskov said.

As Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier, according to the Telegram channel of his press service, the city of Soledar - a scene of heavy fighting in recent days - has been taken by the Wagner group’s units. On Wednesday, speaking on the Solovyov Live TV channel, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that Soledar is a gateway to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Preparations are underway for the liberation of the entire DPR. This is a turning point, he stressed.