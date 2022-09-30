Putin says US essentially still occupies Germany, Japan, South Korea

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the US cynically calls Germany, Japan, South Korea and some other countries its allies, although it still essentially occupies them.

"The US has left a terrible imprint on the memory of the people in Korea and Vietnam. Barbaric carpet bombings, use of napalm and chemical weapons. It still essentially occupies Germany, Japan, South Korea and some other countries, but cynically calls them equal allies," Putin said at a ceremony for accepting four new territories into Russia.

He said "the entire world" knows that the leaders of these countries are spied on, including in living quarters. He said it’s a shame how the leaders of some countries "silently and resignedly swallow that rudeness."

"What kind of an alliance is that, I wonder? The whole world knows that the leaders of these countries are spied upon, the top officials of these countries are wiretapped not only in their offices, but also in their living quarters. That’s really a shame. Shame on those who do it and on those who, like slaves, silently and resignedly swallow that rudeness," the president said.