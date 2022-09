KHERSON, September 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian saboteurs tried to blow up a power line on the border between the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, a representative of the region’s emergency services told TASS.

"Yes, there were [attempts to set off an explosion]. Everything is functioning now. They blew up only some transmission towers," the person said.

He said the incident took place near the settlement of Sokologornoye on the border of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.