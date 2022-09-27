Results of referendums obvious to all, their legitimacy unquestionable — official

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Voting at referendums on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions joining Russia was free and open with its legitimacy beyond any doubt, Secretary of the United Russia party's General Council Andrey Turchak said on Tuesday.

"The vote was free and open despite unsuccessful efforts by the Kiev regime to undermine it. A voter turnout speaks for itself. The people went to polling stations and made their choice on their own," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Turchak noted that together with international observers he witnessed lines for ballots and the joy of the people for whom the referendums became a long-awaited celebration. "The results of the referendum are obvious to all and their legitimacy causes no doubts. Millions of residents of Donbass and liberated territories made their choice. There’s not much left to do: to recognize their expression of will and legally formalize what has in fact already happened a long time ago," he wrote.