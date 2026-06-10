US, NATO countries accuse Iran of plotting attacks against Jews, Iranian dissidents

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. The United States, Canada, Australia and leading European NATO members have accused Iran of plotting attacks against members of Jewish communities and Iranian dissidents abroad and pledged to protect themselves against such activities.

The accusations appeared in a joint statement issued by the United States and 21 Western countries and released simultaneously by their governments.

According to the statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iranian intelligence services are allegedly involved in "the lethal plotting and other malign actions in Europe, North America and Australia <…> including those against Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests."

The signatories called on Iran to "halt these actions now" and said they were united in their determination to protect their societies from these threats.