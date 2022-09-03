Medvedev views nuclear arsenal as best guarantee of preserving Russia’s might

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The nuclear arsenal is the best guarantee of preserving Russia, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Commenting on what he described as colossal Soviet nuclear arsenal left in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he said: "The entire strategic nuclear arsenal was then left in this country. And we have been preserving it at a very high level. And that is the best guarantee of preserving Russia’s might," Medvedev said with confidence.

Should nuclear weapons have been divided between the newly-formed states after the demise of the Soviet Union, "there could have been speedy and disastrous consequences for our small planet," the politician emphasized.

Medvedev also pointed to the West’s risky practice of voicing ideas to tear Russia apart, warning that any violent breakup of a nuclear power would be "a doomsday for humankind".