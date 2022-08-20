Diplomat pledges fight against Russian assets freeze in West

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia will never reconcile with the freezing of its assets in the West and will use every legal mechanism at its disposal to cancel those illegitimate decisions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with TASS on Saturday

"As for Russia’s foreign account assets currently blocked, we have repeatedly stressed that we view the freeze as illegitimate and in violation of all international law norms and principles of the unbiased functioning of the global financial system," he said.

"Naturally, we will not reconcile with how things stand and will use all the available legal mechanisms to cancel those illegitimate decisions," the diplomat pledged.