Kremlin has no position on LDPR’s idea to replace ‘president’ with ‘ruler’ — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin so far has no position on the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDPR) idea to replace the term "president" with "ruler," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"It is a new idea. There is no position on this matter," he said when asked what the Kremlin thinks about this idea.

The press service of the LDPR faction in the lower house of Russian parliament told TASS that the party’s initiative to drop the word "president" had not been taken into account when amendments to the constitution were made in 2020. "Although constitutional amendments are not on the current agenda, we still insist that its is important to call the country’s main post in Russia. We suggest two options: either a ruler or a head of state," it said.