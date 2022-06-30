Russian envoy relies on common sense in diplomatic conflict with Bulgaria

SOFIA, July 1. /TASS/. Common sense may help resolve a diplomatic conflict triggered by Bulgaria’s decision to declare 70 Russian diplomats, administrative and technical personnel personae non gratae, Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova told TASS.

"We have protested the decision to declare our colleagues personae non gratae <...> The move undermines the basis of relations between our countries. Russia strongly rejects these accusations," she pointed out. "Declaring someone persona non grata is a very serious move, which means that the person has committed some serious offense in Bulgaria. What did our technical personnel do, our drivers, engineers, our cook and others? And if diplomats are declared personae non gratae, at least minimum evidence of their illegal activities should be presented," the Russian envoy added.

"This is why we have demanded that the decision to declare our colleagues personae non gratae should be revoked, we will wait for a response from the Foreign Ministry until noon on Friday and if we get no response or a negative one, I will raise the question of closing the embassy before the Russian president, which will mean the severance of diplomatic relations," Mitrofanova noted.

The Russian ambassador was negative about the closure of the two countries’ consulates. "The closure of our consulate general in Ruse was a huge blow to our bilateral relations, as well as the shutting down of Bulgaria’s consulate in Yekaterinburg," she noted.

On June 28, Bulgaria announced the expulsion of 70 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission, who were declared personae non gratae. Taking into account their family members, about 200 people will have to leave the country by July 3, while the operation of the Russian embassy and consulates in Bulgaria will be practically put on hold.