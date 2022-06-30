Medvedev says Russia in its operation in Ukraine used UN-backed right for self-defense

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that Russia was in strict compliance with the UN charter when it used its right for self-defense and started the military operation to protect Donbass.

"In strict compliance with the basic values of the UN Charter, in accordance with Article 51 of the charter of the organization, Russia exercised the inalienable right to self-defense," he said in a speech at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. Medvedev said a notification of that was sent to the UN secretary general and to the UN Security Council.

"The purpose of the special operation is to protect people who for years have been subjected to inhuman treatment and abuse by the Kiev regime, which violated all possible standards and norms," the official said.