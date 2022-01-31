West cynically used asset freeze to dictate its terms to Taliban — special envoy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The West will continue to cynically use the issue of Afghanistan’s national assets freeze as leverage to dictate its terms to the Taliban [outlawed in Russia - TASS], special envoy of the Russian President Zamir Kabulov told TASS in an interview.

"Our arguments that the freeze of Afghanistan’s national assets is one of the most significant factors of worsening humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan and that common people of the country suffer from that in the first instance do not elicit their response. An impression has evolved with us that the West will further continue to cynically use this leverage to dictate their terms and settings to the Taliban," the diplomat said.

However, "as the recent meeting in Oslo revealed, this method will not be successful," the special envoy added.

The Afghani, the national currency of Afghanistan, is losing its value every day because the US froze the financial assets of the country, Kabulov said earlier.