Russia to supply drugs, food to Cuba by year-end — government

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia will supply pharmaceuticals, food and essential goods to Cuba by the end of this year, the Government said on Friday on its website after the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.

"Yuri Borisov acknowledged Russia’s commitments concerning the humanitarian aid promised to Cuba [during the meeting - TASS] - essential goods, pharmaceuticals and food are to be shipped to Cuba by the end of this year. He also reminded that Russian higher educational institutions will accept and educate free of charge 100 Cuban students," the Government said.

Russia made several humanitarian aid supplies to Cuba during the pandemic period.