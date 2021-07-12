Moscow spotlights need to block West’s attempts to trigger crisis in Russia

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow should pursue a well-considered policy in its efforts to block the West’s attempts to provoke a full-blown economic crisis in Russia, Assistant to the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Abelin said on Monday, commenting on the country’s updated national security strategy.

"Special attention should be paid to working out measures aimed at blocking the West’s attempts to provoke a full-blown economic crisis in Russia that can create threats to national security," he stated.

In this effort, "it is necessary to pursue a well-considered policy in elaborating countermeasures, including import substitution programs, proceeding from a thorough analysis of possible consequences of the measures being taken," he emphasized.

Ensuring the country’s economic security based on the efforts of strengthening its economic sovereignty and warding off threats that can damage Russia’s national interests is a strategic national priority, Abelin said.

In recent years, the Russian economy has proven its ability to preserve and strengthen its potential amid the unstable world economy and economic sanctions, he added.

"The national security strategy notes that the production of material and non-material goods, trade, investments and scientific-technical cooperation at the current stage are organized into the global added value chains, whose various stages are located in different countries," the assistant to the secretary of Russia’s Security Council pointed out.

"However, the mere participation in such chains does not guarantee long-term and sustainable economic benefits," he contended.

In this situation, it is important for Russia to secure technological achievements and competitive advantages in the economic sectors that meet modern challenges amid the rapid development of the global digital economy, he said.

Standoff with West

Journalists drew Abelin’s attention to the strategy’s provisions that stipulate a reliance on the country’s internal potential as a major condition for ensuring Russia’s economic security. He was asked about whether this implied that Russia would prepare for a long-term confrontation with the West.

"There is no talk about any confrontation with the West," he replied. "In the current geopolitical conditions, overcoming internal imbalances in the national economy is a top priority task," he emphasized.