Regulatory guillotine: authorities cancel 12,000 outdated requirements for enterprises

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have canceled more than 12,000 acts, mainly containing outdated Soviet-era requirements for national enterprises, as part of a large-scale reform of control and supervisory activities, knows as "regulatory guillotine," Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmitry Grigorenko said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"More than 12,000 acts fell under the "guillotine"- this is more than 90% of all acts containing mandatory requirements, while most of them are documents of the Soviet era that remained in force. Many of them contained requirements that today seem to be ridiculous. Everyone knows the example with the obligatory thickness of the omelet. However, there are many such stories. For example, outdated acts regulated that when cleaning offices, crumbs should be swept from the shelves with special brushes," Grigorenko said.

He added that most of the canceled acts contained "unfounded rules" and were a hindrance to business. At the same time, they did not help in any way to protect citizens from possible abuse.

"Of course, we could not limit ourselves to only canceling the requirements, because this could lead to a legal vacuum. The previous regulation was replaced by a new one, drawn up taking into account modern realities. As part of this work, almost 450 acts were adopted. This figure, as you can see, is significantly less than the number of abolished documents, "the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

Earlier Grigorebko said that the authorities had cancelled 33% of the mandatory requirements that the business had to fulfill, due to the fact that they were either redundant or overlapping.

In July 2020, President Vladimir Putin signed laws on the reform of control and regulatory activities, dubbed as the regulatory guillotine.

The reform of supervisory and regulatory activities envisages cancellation starting from 2021 of all regulatory business requirements that have not been revised and brought up to date by that moment. All standards that business people would be obliged to meet would be included in a special public register and scrutinized for relevance at least once in five years. Also, the reform will terminate all legal acts and resolutions adopted in the first years of Soviet government that have survived to this day.