Russia, Belarus agree to continue cooperation in fight against coronavirus — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have agreed to continue cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Friday following talks with top Belarusian diplomat Vladimir Makei.

"We agreed to continue cooperation to counter the novel coronavirus. We are transferring the most modern drugs and test systems to our Belarusian friends," he said.

Lavrov noted that Belarus was setting up the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine with a planned capacity of up to 500,000 doses per month.

"I believe that will be very useful assistance for our friends and neighbors in dealing with the corresponding tasks," Russia’s top diplomat added.