Donbass conflict regulation cannot be the purpose of Putin-Zelensky meeting — Kremlin

Putin will respond to Zelensky’s proposal to meet if he deems it necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Donbass conflict regulation cannot be the purpose of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] made his opinion regarding this initiative absolutely clear," the spokesman said. "This dialogue can only concern matters of bilateral relations. That is, this dialogue cannot be held with the purpose of finding ways to regulate the conflict in southeastern Ukraine."

The Russian presidential administration and the Ukrainian office of the president are in permanent contact on the issue of the possible meeting, Peskov informed. "Deputy Chief of Staff [of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry] Kozak is in constant touch with the Ukrainian presidential administration," he said.

Meeting venue

Kiev has not proposed any specific venues for the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky yet, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I am unaware of any specific proposals communicated by Kiev to Moscow," he said in response to a question on whether the meeting can be held in Moscow or in some other place.

There is a need to clarify many details regarding the agenda, the spokesman said. "Frankly speaking, if we got it right, the Ukrainian president said that it was the Donbass issue that needed to be discussed and the meeting should be focused on that," Peskov said, adding that it was not exactly in line with the Russian leader’s view of such a meeting. "In any case, numerous details need to be clarified," the Kremlin spokesman noted.