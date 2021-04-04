{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kiev to view Europe’s stance as carte blanche for military operation in Donbass - senator

Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev recalled that a child was killed on Saturday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic by the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces using a drone
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Kiev will consider Europe’s silent position as carte blanche for a military operation in Donbass and restoring territorial integrity by force, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Sunday, commenting on a joint statement by the top French and German diplomats on Donbass.

Early on Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his German counterpart Heiko Maas voiced concerns over the deteriorating situation on the contact line in Donbass and expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to the communique, the countries carefully monitor the situation, in particular the Russian troop movement and call for restraint and immediately defusing tensions.

"As a matter of fact, Ukraine’s territorial integrity (except for Crimea) is a common approach of all Normandy format’s parties. The question is how to achieve this. As long as the West is mum, Kiev will consider this position of silence as carte blanche for a military operation and for restoring territorial integrity by force. Russia says there must be no force, but only a direct dialogue between the conflicting states. The statement of the two ministers does not include this, and in this sense it has no added value and only adds oil to the flame of the conflict," Kosachev wrote on this Facebook page.

The senator recalled that a child was killed on Saturday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic by the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces using a drone. However, this was not mentioned in the communique. "Yesterday, for the first time since July 2020 a Ukrainian shelling of the DPR was conducted and a six-year-old child died. But there is no word about this," the senator said, noting that instead the West accused Russia of the troop movement.

According to Kosachev, the tragedy in southeastern Ukraine could have been prevented back in 2014 if Europe had refused to accept the coup d’etat in Ukraine or had demanded the new authorities "fully observe common European values in regard to its citizens."

Since July 27, 2020, the Contact Group on ironing out the situation in eastern Ukraine introduced additional measures to control the ceasefire in Donbass. Under the agreement, the Donbass conflicting parties are banned from carrying out offensive and reconnaissance operations, using any types of aircraft, opening fire and deploying heavy weapons in populated localities. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations. Furthermore, the backfire in the case of an offensive is allowed only after the commander's direct order.

The situation in Donbass deteriorated in late February, when shellings were recorded in the regions nearly every day, including with the use of mortars and grenade launchers. The sides traded blame for the deterioration. On Saturday, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination announced that the Ukrainian forces had shelled the Donetsk republic’s soil eight times.

Tags
Ukraine crisisForeign policyFrance
Russia’s relations with NATO to be more confrontational than with US, expert says
According to the expert of the international discussion club Valdai, Dmitry Suslov, the Russian-US interaction still leaves room for a positive agenda and some elements of cooperation
Read more
Russian Navy corvette calls at Cyprus in long-distance deployment
The plan of the visit envisages replenishing shipborne supplies, according to the Baltic Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia's Akademik Cherskiy pipelaying vessel arrives at Nord Stream 2 construction site
The ship was stationed in the Baltic Sea in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region where it was going through maintenance
Read more
Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces do take place"
Read more
Russia may extend service life of SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs by three years
Today Russia is implementing a planned process of replacing UR-100N UTTKh ICBMs: currently 50 such missiles are operational compared to 150 before
Read more
Over 3.3 million foreigners settled their legal status in Russia amid pandemic — ministry
The majority of those foreigners (2.2 million) requested the authorities to extend their temporary stay permits
Read more
‘Disgraceful’: Diplomat blasts Europe for ignoring segregation policy in Baltics, Ukraine
Russia raised the issue of the illegitimate nature and the negative effect of unilateral coercive measures, including in the context of Ukraine’s water blockade of Crimea, on human rights, at the UN Human Rights Council, the deputy foreign minister told TASS
Read more
Moscow court hits Twitter with $117,000 in fines over three federal violations
The company was penalized for refusing to delete tweets with calls on minors to take part in an unauthorized campaign
Read more
Sputnik V ensures quick recovery if COVID-19 confirmed - vaccine’s developer
Earlier in the day, the Argentine leader informed he had tested positive for coronavirus. In January Alberto Fernandez received Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
As ties with US hit rock bottom, Moscow hopes good judgement will prevail in Washington
The policy of pressure and sanctions chosen by the US administration towards Russia has no chances for success, the foreign minister stressed
Read more
Georgian extremists trying to obstruct normalization of ties with Russia — diplomat
Unidentified persons earlier desecrated a monument to Russian writer and diplomat Alexander Griboyedov in downtown Tbilisi
Read more
German defense minister claims "challenges growing" for Europe over Russia’s steps
Germany should boost military spending in own interests, but not "as a favor for the United States," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said
Read more
Russian radars track 50 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
Five-year-old killed in DPR in Ukrainian drone strike - militia
One woman received wounds and was taken to hospital
Read more
Development of Russia’s new-generation ICBM to begin in 2023-2024 — source
Solid-fuel Kedr ICBMs are to replace Yars systems at the turn of 2030
Read more
Moscow to respond to any EU’s hostile actions, says Lavrov
The Minister underscored that "this is not a threat," adding that Russia reacts to restrictions in a manner, similar to that of China
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin focus on situation around Belarus, on threats from Poland, US
It was reported that the half-hour conversation had been "not so much celebratory as working"
Read more
Russia to launch serial production of latest air defense control system in 2021
The system has passed state trials and has been adopted for supplies to the Russian Army
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine approved for emergency use in Kenya
Meanwhile, Kenya’s Covid-19 task force chairman Alfred Akwala said that the vaccine had not been approved for commercial use
Read more
German president points out mistakes made during COVID-19 pandemic
Frank-Walter Steinmeier recalled that a third wave of COVID-19 had reached Germany, and that required efforts by all population groups
Read more
Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods
All foreign personnel of international humanitarian organizations have also left, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said
Read more
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Read more
PACE, OSCE PA should demand explanations from Kiev over child’s death - speaker
A five-year-old child was killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic in a Ukrainian drone strike
Read more
Moscow expects no actions hindering Nord Stream 2 construction
The project operator said on Thursday that foreign warships and vessels were demonstrating higher activity in the pipelay area of the pipeline
Read more
FSB says Ukrainian extremist collaborator plotted to terrorize Central Asians in Altai
According to investigators, the man's actions were driven by dissatisfaction with the government’s immigration policy
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on WHO to address possible coronavirus leaks from US labs
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying , the Chinese authorities are ready to continue cooperation with the WHO in order to determine the origin of the virus
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft hold bombing exercise in Baltic drills
The naval pilots conducted precision bombing on full-size targets that simulated the notional enemy’s command centers, engineering fortifications, manpower and hardware at an aviation practice range in the Kaliningrad Region at an altitude of 200 meters to 2 km
Read more
Opposition figureheads listed as associated with terrorism by Belarus’ KGB
The defendants in the case have been put on the international wanted list
Read more
IOC confirms Russian track and field athletes’ right to fly colors of ROC flag in Japan
Earlier on Thursday, the world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, has approved a list of regulations regarding the issuance of neutral-status participation permits for national athletes from Russia
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to convert large anti-submarine warship into frigate by 2025
The upgrade of the Admiral Vinogradov is expected to begin in 2021, according to a source in the defense industry
Read more
Foreign vessels active in Nord Stream 2 construction area, operator says
Naval vessels of foreign countries are constantly registered near service ships performing work, according to Andrei Minin
Read more
France and Germany support Ukraine’s sovereignty amid aggravation in Donbass
Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas stressed that they continue to strive for the full implementation of the terms of the Minsk agreements and support the ongoing negotiations in this regard
Read more
EU ‘indirectly prompts’ Czech Republic to buy Russian vaccine — premier
Earlier on Friday, Babis criticized the EU for lacking solidarity while allocating anti-coronavirus vaccines
Read more
Putin signs decree to draft over 130,000 conscripts into Russian Army in spring
In the spring of 2020, Russia drafted 135,000 conscripts
Read more
Press review: Can Italy’s spy scandal harm ties and EU leaders use pandemic for power grab
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 1
Read more
Press review: OPEC+ to boost oil output and US, Russian top brass talk troop movements
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 2
Read more
Russian Navy guided missile frigate enters Atlantic in long-distance deployment
The warship’s crew earlier practiced anti-submarine warfare tasks, employing a Ka-27PL helicopter and replenished fuel supplies from the tanker. In the Atlantic Ocean, the frigate’s crew will hold a series of shipborne drills
Read more
FBI puts Russian top manager Korshunov accused of espionage on wanted list
According to the the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, Korshunov "is wanted for his alleged involvement in the theft of trade secrets from the United States"
Read more
Russia must respond to Ukraine’s sanctions, says senator
However, Konstantin Kosachev has suggested refraining from closing the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Moscow
Read more
Russia’s relations with NATO to be more confrontational than with US, expert says
According to the expert of the international discussion club Valdai, Dmitry Suslov, the Russian-US interaction still leaves room for a positive agenda and some elements of cooperation
Read more
Moody’s changes outlook for Russian banking sector to stable
Gradual softening of coronavirus control measures will intensify operations of companies and consumption specifically in respect of small and medium businesses, which suffered most from restrictions, Moody’s said
Read more
Russian deputy PM meets with Cuban president in Havana
They discussed matters of bilateral cooperation, the office of Yuri Borisov informed
Read more
EU pledges allegiance to US in unprecedented way, Lavrov says
Russia's top diplomat blasted statements made at the virtual EU summit, which involved Joe Biden, as unprecedented
Read more
Russia to strike back at Canada’s sanctions over Crimea, diplomat vows
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the policy of Ottawa "demonstrates absolutely painful stubbornness" in its denying the objective reality
Read more
Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills
As an important stage of the control check, the troops will live-fire guns as part of reconnaissance and fire systems
Read more
The Putin Diet: Kremlin unveils the head of state’s culinary preferences
The Russian president enjoys simple dishes but avoids baked goods, according to his press secretary
Read more
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Read more
Elon Musk invited to Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg
This was announced by Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Dr. Christian Feichtinge
Read more
Russian Cabinet approves extension of agreement on cooperation in outer space with US
The agreement will be valid until December 31, 2030
Read more
Russia’s internal troop movements should not concern other states, Kremlin says
Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers," the spokesman stressed
Read more