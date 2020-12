MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ambassadors of Germany, France and Sweden in Moscow have been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry after the European Union introduced anti-Russian sanctions, Spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS Tuesday.

"In light of introduction of anti-Russian sanctions by the EU, heads of diplomatic missions of Germany, France and Sweden were summoned to the Foreign Ministry today at 11:00 am," she noted.