Abe’s resignation may lead to chill in Russia-Japan relations, expert says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Shinzo Abe’s resignation as Japanese prime minister may lead to a chill in relations between Moscow and Tokyo, head of the Department of Oriental Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and a Valdai Discussion Club expert Dmitry Streltsov told TASS.

"Our relations will inevitably cool because Abe was one of the drivers behind efforts to boost ties, particularly political ones," he said. According to Streltsov, "any politician who will replace Abe will not be as active on this track and show as much enthusiasm. It will impact relations because they largely depend on the political atmosphere," the analyst pointed out.

Streltsov noted that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party pursued a long-term strategy of balanced diplomacy. "It is particularly aimed at ensuring good relations with neighbors, including Russia. Any political leader will pay enough attention to the Russian track," he explained.

The expert also believes that peace treaty talks between Russia and Japan have reached a crisis stage and the next Japanese prime minister will have to decide whether they need to be continued.

Abe announced at a press conference on Friday that he was stepping down for health reasons. The Liberal Democratic Party is expected to elect its new chairman in September.